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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hubright, Lynnette

April 2, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Macedon—Lynnette Hubright, 53, of Macedon, New York, passed away on April 1, 2026. Born on January 7, 1973, Lynnette was a devoted partner, mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy in life was her family.

Lynnette is survived by her loving partner, Patrick Darling; her daughters, Sara Buys (Cody Frank), Sarena Buys (Justin Tyler), and Katrina Buys (Helena Cuykendall); and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan Cole, Mason Stratton, and Charlie Lynn Tyler; Sisters Tracy Hubright and Christy Hubright. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl Hubright.

Lynnette had a deep love for her grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them. Her family was the center of her world, and she will be remembered for her love, care, and the special bond she shared with those closest to her.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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