Hubright, Roger Charles

LYONS: It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Hubright announces his passing on April 21, 2021 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Morgan Hubright. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol; children, Paul (Yvonne) Hubright, Marcia (Steve) Martin, Lori (Jason) Winburn; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Roger was a Marion N.Y. graduate, R.B.I. graduate. Served 12 years in the
National Guard. Roger had many successful business ventures. He enjoyed
winters in Florida with Carol, avid golfer, loved sports, card player, country music and good times with family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held on May 1, 2021 one o’clock at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion. Masks and social distancing will be required. Refreshments after at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 81. There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering to remember Julie at a future date. Julie is survived by her son Matthew D. (Dianne) Scribner; grandsons David and Matthew Scribner; great-grandson Dakota Scribner; sisters Sharon (Tom) Camp […]
WILLIAMSON: Cathy passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at age 64. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Gloria Horn. Cathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott McElhinny; sons, Richard (Meghan Lantry) McElhinny and Sean (Stacy Mee) McElhinny; grandson, Jameson; siblings, Christine (John) Towne, Carin (Doug) Switzer, Curtis (Cindy) Horn, […]