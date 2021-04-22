Hubright, Roger Charles

LYONS: It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Hubright announces his passing on April 21, 2021 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Morgan Hubright. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol; children, Paul (Yvonne) Hubright, Marcia (Steve) Martin, Lori (Jason) Winburn; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Roger was a Marion N.Y. graduate, R.B.I. graduate. Served 12 years in the

National Guard. Roger had many successful business ventures. He enjoyed

winters in Florida with Carol, avid golfer, loved sports, card player, country music and good times with family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held on May 1, 2021 one o’clock at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion. Masks and social distancing will be required. Refreshments after at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at

