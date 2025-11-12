Hubright, Stephen

WEBSTER: Stephen Hubright, 71, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 17, 2025, at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Stephen’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Pultneyville United Methodist Church, 7767 Hamilton Street, Williamson, NY 14589.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618.

Stephen was born on Wednesday, May 5, 1954, in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Earl and Arlene Hubright. He spent his life in the Williamson area and graduated from Williamson High School, Class of 1972. Stephen attended Mars Hill and Geneseo College, he worked for Wards Natural Science as a customer service representative, supplying science materials to schools around the world for forty-seven years. A devoted sports fan, Stephen was a season ticket holder for both the Buffalo Bills and the Rochester Rhinos. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Stephen especially loved socializing, and was nicknamed "The Mayor". He enjoyed meeting with his group of friends at Dunkin’ Donuts and keeping in touch with his children’s coaches and other soccer families.

Stephen will be remembered by his wife of forty-three years, Karen; his children, Kristen (Joshua) Snyder-Hubright and Thomas (Elisa Soto) Hubright; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

