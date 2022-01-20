Powered by Dark Sky
Hudak, Barbara G.

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2022

 PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY:  Barbara passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John 'Jace' Hudak; sons Michael (Andrea) Hudak and Joshua (Jennifer) Hudak; seven grandchildren; Jami, Sylvia, Maya, Sebastian, Ryan, and Teagan;  brother William (Linda) Ghedi, and brother-in-law Robert (Patti) Hudak. Predeceased by her brother Robert Ghedi and brother-in-law Thomas (Amy) Hudak. She is also survived by her niece Whitney; nephews Jeremy and Tristan; and many other dear extended family and friends.

Barbara spent most of her life in Palmyra, NY and enjoyed volunteering with the Zion Episcopal Church and Grace House. She loved to sing, travel, garden, paint, and take pottery classes.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, January 28 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY.  A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 29 at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 E Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522.  The family asks that masks be worn at both events. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made in the form of a check to Grace House, c/o Zion Episcopal Church. To leave the family an online condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

