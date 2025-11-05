What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Hudson, Jr., Richard A.

November 5, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 Sodus: Richard A. Hudson, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Newark Wayne Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:30 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Born on June 29, 1943, in Portland, Maine, Rick was the son of the late Richard A. Hudson Sr. and Eva A. (Belisle) Hudson. After graduating high school, he served in the US Marine Core from 1961 - 1966 earning the rank of CPL, E-4. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and dedicated 35 years to Xerox in Webster, retiring in 2000.

Rick was deeply committed to his community, serving as a volunteer firefighter for Ontario, Sodus, and Wallington for over 35 years. He was a life member of the Ontario VFW and cherished time spent golfing, cheering for the Miami Dolphins, and celebrating anniversaries with Annemarie at Steger Haus.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Annemarie (Houlihan) Hudson; sons David, Matthew (and his wife) and Lucas Hudson; brother Brewster Terry (Sara) Hudson; grandchildren Noah Mathew Hudson, Ares Lewis, and Andrea Lewis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rick will be remembered for his steadfast service, gentle humor, and the love he shared with family and friends.

The family requests donations in Richard’s name be made to the Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple St., Sodus, NY  14551.

