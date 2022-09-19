Huebeler, Katherine

NEWARK: Katherine (Katie) Mary Laude Huebeler, age 97, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Clifton Springs Long Term Care.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21st St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, followed by the burial in Newark Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark NY 14513 or St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark NY 14513.

She was born in Seneca Falls, NY the daughter of the late Christian and Mary Fitzsimmons Laude on April 13, 1925. Katherine married Carlton Huebeler on June 5, 1946. They were married 37 years until his death on July 4, 1983.

Over the years, she worked at Gould’s Pumps, Arcadia Community Chest and Wayne Plaza Drugs. Katherine was a Communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of their first Mother’s Club. She was an active member of the Firemen’s Auxiliaries of Newark, Wayne County, Northern Central, and State of NY.

She is survived by children John (Paula) Huebeler, Kathleen (Gerald) Matthews, and Jean Kenyon; grandchildren Sarah (Dale) Duffy, Gerald Jr (Aria) Matthews, Mark Huebeler, and Laura Siefkes; great grandchildren Derek Duffy, Jenna Duffy, Natalie Huebeler, Frank, Emmanuel and Marcello Matthews, and Shannon and Shauna Siefkes; brother Richard Laude; and many special nieces and nephews, everyone was her favorite.

She was predeceased by husband Carlton Huebeler; her parents, brothers John Laude and Louis Laude; and special companion Raymond VanDemortel.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com