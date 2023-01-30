Huebeler, Paula H. 

JOHNSTOWN: Paula H. Huebeler, age 71, of Johnstown, NY, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She passed peacefully under the care of Mountain Valley Hospice House after battling complications associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born on December 29, 1951, in Watervliet, NY, she was the daughter to the late John and Elizabeth Smith.

Loving Wife to John of nearly 50 years, Mother to son, Mark, and daughter, Laura, and doting Grandmother to her three blondies; Natalie, Shannon and Shauna.

Graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy, she began her career as a medical technologist, and worked at the Boy Scouts Office and the bank after being a wonderful stay at home mother for many years. She finished her career back in healthcare working for CHC and Ellis Hospital. Paula was an avid reader, enjoyed flowers and gardening, dogs, and traveling to see her family as her life revolved around her children and grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

The family will great friends at the church from 9 to 10 AM before the funeral mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 401 S Main St, Newark, NY 14513 at 10:00 AM. Burial in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paula’s memory can be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave, Gloversville, NY, 12078.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home Inc., Johnstown, NY, and the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, Newark, NY.

