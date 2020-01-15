Huestis, Alan C. 

LYONS: Age 78, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons. Burial will be in Lock Berlin Cemetery. Alan was born May 17, 1941 in Troy, NY. He was a veteran of the Navy from 1959 to 1961. He was a master gardener, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Predeceased by his wife Linda in 2015. Alan is survived by their children, Andrea (Rory) Laman of Virginia, Bethany (Daniel) Baril of Virginia, Janette (Rudy) Schreider of Colarado, Monique (Todd) Nortier of North Carolina, Pierre (Aylwyn) Pelletreau of Holland, NY; 13 grandchildren; sister, Helen (Bill) Osbourne of Fairport; many nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com