Huff, Helen J. 

SODUS: Age 93, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; sisters, Dorothy VerSluys, Florence Umphrie, Edna Lumley; brother, Chester Bouwens. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Lyon of Marion; grandsons, William Loan of Plattsburgh, Larry Patterson of Lyons, Todd Speers of Sodus; great-granddaughter, Victoria Loan of Sodus; great-grandson, Charles Loan of Germany; nieces, Sally (Edward) Grosz of Sodus, Elaine (Joseph) Pasquale of Sodus, Mary Cross of Florida, Diane Dowd of Seneca Falls, Kathy (Bryan) Keysor of N. Rose. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Memorial Service will be held promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in Baptist Rural Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com