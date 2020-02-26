Huff, James “Mikey” Jr.

SAVANNAH: Age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Judy (Knepp) Whitt; both sets of grandparents; nephew, Jacob Frank. He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Velma) Frank of Wolcott, Babette Frank of Wolcott, Denise (Michael) Baldwin of Savannah, David (Christine) Frank II of SC and Janine (Alan) Smith of N. Rose; special extended family, Jim & Judy Ball of Savannah; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Mikey loved everything the outdoors had to offer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing video games, watching movies, and could be seen walking about in Savannah. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-3:00pm Friday, February 28th at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146 where his funeral service will start promptly at 3:00pm. Interment in York Settlement Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com