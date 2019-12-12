Obituaries
Huff, Jeanette “Neppy”
WOLCOTT: Age 89 of St. Charles, Missouri passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019. Born in Auburn, NY on September 6, 1930, the beloved daughter of Elliott G. and Jenny (Colvin) Green. She was graduate of Genesee Hospital School of Nursing. Jeanette worked as a nurse for many years at West Essex General Hospital in Livingston, NJ before moving to St Peters, Missouri to be near family. She was a devoted and active member of the United Methodist Church in each of her communities. Jeanette was loving wife to the late Ernest Robert Huff III; dear mother to Lorinda (Stephen) Janaske, Brian Huff, Melanie (Mike)Taylor, Eric (Bronwyn) Huff; cherished grandmother of Laura Janaske, Michael Janaske, Emily Montgomery, Kyle Huff, Brendan Huff, Valerie Huff, Greg Taylor, Kerri Sheffield, Kevin Huff and Kathryn Ratkis; dear great-grandmother to Meredith, Charlotte, Savannah, Sawyer, Blake and Natalie. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time at 11:20 am at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY 14590. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Solace Hospice in Missouri.
