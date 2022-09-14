Huff, Kenneth W. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 12, 2022 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his son, Joshua; parents, Samuel (Jane) Huff. Survived by loving wife of 20 years, Nancy; children, Zack (Alicia) Huff, Tiffany (Brendon) Brown, Matt (Darbie) James, Brandon (Beth) James, Chris (Sonjie) James, and Mike (Ashley) James; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, siblings, Barry (Niki) Huff, Vicki Denner, Steve Huff, Lisa (Al) Brugge; K9 companion, Sadie Mae; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ken was a veteran of the Marines, where he served his country proudly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Friends and family are invited to call 4PM - 7PM Friday, September 16th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, c/o ICU Unit, 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Online condolences may be expressed

at www.stevensfhmarion.com