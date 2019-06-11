Hughes-Millward, Nellie M.

RADCLIFF, KY: Age 72, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Symphony of Valley Farms Nursing Facility, Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Millward; her parents, James R. & Mary E. Bell Hughes; three sisters, Clara Hands, Christine Bilger, Mae Harold; four brothers, Thomas Hughes, Earl Reed, Ralph “Dusty” Bell, Jerry Bell. Survivors include: Three children, David Evangelista of Vine Grove, KY, Samantha Smith of Flaherty, KY, Laurie Hamblin (Paul) of Amsterdam, NY; ten grandchildren, Kassandra Evangelista, Jessica Evangelista, Adriana Eady, Richard Caves, Donovan Caves, Dessiray Hamblin, Maria Hamblin, Hannah Hamblin, Hailee Hamblin, Paul Jr. Hamblin; two great grandchildren, Emilee Federle, Thomas Federle; two sisters, Susan Cansdale, Carol Gowan; one brother, Warren Hughes; nieces & nephews, Connie Jo Conley, Michael Gowan, Mary Gowan, Nancy Gowan, Mary Hughes, Mary Ann Hughes, Tammy Hughes; and a host of family & friends. Cremation was chosen by the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com