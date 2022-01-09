Hughes, Ruby Mae (Breen)

SOUTH BUTLER/SAVANNAH: Ruby Mae Hughes (Breen) passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home at the age of 85 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in 1936 in the Town of Van Buren and in 1954, Ruby graduated from Leavenworth Central High School in Wolcott. After graduating, she married William “Bill” Hughes and moved first to Clyde and then to South Butler where she lived until very recently with her son, Kean and his family.

Ruby worked for General Electric in Clyde and Auburn, later working for Sylvania/Phillips in Seneca Falls where she was also a Union Representative. She finished her career working for the North Rose-Wolcott School District after going back to school and receiving her Business Degree from Cayuga Community College. For many years, Ruby was a faithful member of the Christian Center Church in Savannah. Ruby served as the vice president and then president of the Leavenworth Alumni Association. She was also a member of the South Butler Golden Friends. Ruby enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family (including Wilson and Dixie).

Ruby was predeceased by her daughter, Penny Ann; her husband, William Hughes; parents, Gilbert and Harriet Breen; brothers, John (NoraMae) Breen, George (Ann) Breen, and Charles (Shirley) Breen. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hughes Johnson; son, Kean Hughes; grandchildren, Zachary (Morgan) Johnson, Racheal Hughes (Aaron Woodworth), Danielle Hughes (Corey Schenck), and MaKenzie Hughes; great-grandchildren, Autumn Grace Johnson, Elizabeth Schenck, Penny Woodworth; sister-in-law, Janet LaGas; brother-in-law, Gordon Hughes; along with many nieces and nephews.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at Norton’s Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY 14590 at 5pm on January 21st. Burial will be in the spring at Butler Savannah Cemetery. Donations can be made to “The South Butler Golden Friends”, Box 25, South Butler, NY 13154. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.