Hughes, Sheryl Elizabeth (Chapman) 

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC/ MARION, NY: Sheryl passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 after fighting courageously various health ailments.

Born May 14, 1943 in St. Johnsbury, VT she was the daughter of Nelson D. Chapman and Marion Wedge Chapman. On October 3, 1965 she married James O. Hughes Jr in Syracuse, NY who predeceased her on June 24, 2015. Sheryl graduated in 1962 from St. Johnsbury Academy and then went on to get her secretarial degree from Central Business Institute in Syracuse.

Once relocating to Marion, NY she became a homemaker and childcare provider until she returned to employment as a sales clerk at various local retail stores before retiring. Sheryl enjoyed attending sporting events and activities of her husband and children through the years. She also loved watching classic movies and television shows and playing bingo. Sheryl was a faithful follower of Christ and attended Grace Baptist Church in Marion and then became a member of Shadow Ridge Baptist Church once relocating to NC.

Sheryl is survived by her children, Dawn (Thomas) Ackerman of Fuquay Varina, NC and Shawn (Kathy) Hughes of Glenville, NY; grandchildren, Jillian and Jared Ackerman and Owen and Brian Hughes; brother, Robert D. Chapman and brother-in-law, Jack Fisher of Boca Raton, Florida; sister-in-law, Shirley Ponder of Indiana; nephews, Timothy, Todd and Troy Ponder and niece Tamara Ponder; along with several great nephews and nieces. Sheryl was predeceased by brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Ponder.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Sheryl will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, VT alongside her parents.

Donations may be made in honor of to FxckCancer.org or Holly Springs School of Dance towards scholarships where her granddaughter, Jillian is a teacher. Sheryl enjoyed attending the performances and all that the performing arts offers to the community.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com