Hull, William A. 

WOLCOTT: Age 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. William was predeceased by his wife, Nancy in 1996. He is survived by his life partner, Joan Teeter of Wolcott; sons, Phillip M. Hull of Newark, Albert J. Hull of Savannah, Frederick M.M. Hull of Wolcott and James C. Hull of South Butler; grandchildren, Jasmine C. Hull, Albert J. Hull II, Kendra N. Hull, Allison M. Hull and Rachel J. Hull; great grandson, Jameson C. Hull. He will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where his memorial service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: First Baptist Church of Wolcott, 6025 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com