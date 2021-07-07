Hultz, Gloria Ann

WILLIAMSON: Gloria Ann Hultz, age 73, formerly of Horseheads, NY, passed on to be with the Lord on July 3, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gloria is survived by her husband Larry Hultz, daughter Andrea Franke, son-in-law Lee Franke and the apple of her eye, her grandson Emmett Franke. She is also survived by her brother Nick (Anita) Donofrio, sister Elvira Capitano, beloved aunt, Nancy Fulvio, and so very many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her mother Beatrice Donofrio, father Nicholas Donofrio, and brother Francis Donofrio. Gloria and Larry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2021.

Gloria retired from the New York State Department of Corrections as Deputy Superintendent of Administration after 42 years of dedication and service to the State. Gloria was an active member of several professional and volunteer entities. Professionally, she was the Executive Treasurer and Executive Director of the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents, Director of New York State Institutional Affairs, and an active member of American Corrections Association (ACA) and ACA Women Working in Corrections. Over the years, she served as Treasurer, Region I Vice Chair, and Regional Vice President of the ACA Affiliate, New York Corrections and Youth Services Association (NY CAYSA). She was active member in the Kiwanis Club and New York State Jaycees (President of the Horseheads Chapter, and Member and President of the Horseheads Women’s Chapter).

Gloria’s extra-curricular activities and volunteer entities include Lifetime Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Rocco’s Society, United Way of Chemung County, March of Dimes, Special Olympics, Horseheads Youth Advisory Board, Big Flats Youth Commission, Big Flats Community Days Committee, Catholic Youth Organization (coach for basketball and cheerleading), Nutritional Services Oneida Mohawk Make A Difference Committee, Make a Wish Foundation, Church Liturgist for St. Mary Our Mother Church (Horseheads, NY) and St. Clemens Church (Plant City, FL), Plant City Women’s Club, Volunteer Elks (Zephyrhills, FL; Horseheads, NY; and Wolcott, NY), Starlights of the Wolcott Elks, Ladies Auxiliary of Wolcott American Legion Post 881 (member and finance committee), and instrumental to bringing the John W. Jones Museum in Elmira, NY to fruition.

Gloria loved to stay active and was always on the move. Her hobbies included Mandell’s softball team, couples bowling league, racquetball, avid book reader, and Curves member. She was instrumental in helping to build the wooden playground at St. Mary Our Mother School and was always helping backstage at her daughter’s dance recitals and theatre productions. Gloria was an amazing judge of character, she called them as she saw them, and you always knew exactly where you stood with her. The last 4 years of her life were enhanced by the birth of her only grandchild, Emmett. She adored and dedicated as much of herself as she could to him as a grandmother, playmate, teacher, and friend.

Services for Gloria will not be held locally, but will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at Riverview Funeral Home, 2 Beekman St., Beacon, NY 12508 and on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11am-2pm at Lynch Funeral Home, 318 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY 14845 with internment following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions dedicated to Gloria’s memory to be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105