Humbert, Rev. Nanette Marie

ROSE: Rev. Nanette Marie Humbert, age 85, of Rose, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Sunday, May 28, 2023, with her daughters by her side.

Nanette was born on October 23, 1937, to the late Chester Arthur and Elizabeth Mary (Duell) Dayton in Corinth, NY.

She is survived by her children, Mark Charles (Lisa) Humbert, Maribeth Helen (Gary) Dempster, Paul Ellis (Janey) Humbert and Heidi Lenette (Christopher) Leach. Nanette is also survived by 13 grandchildren-Thomas, Paige, James, Ethan, Leah, Katherine, Kyle, Natasha, William, Trevor-Allen, Victoria, Elizabeth and Casandra and 25 great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Leonard Charles Humbert, sisters Mary Lou Dayton and Betty Orton, brother Roger Dayton, brothers-in-law Ramon Orton, Rodney Humbert and Donald Humbert and a great-grand-daughter, Piper Faith Humbert.

Leonard and Nanette began their life and ministry together in Corinth. They also served churches in Gloversville, Herkimer, Alton and Rose.

Nanette was a loving and encouraging mother and grandmother who found great joy in people. She frequently returned to the Corinth area to visit friends and family and enjoy the Adirondack mountains she grew up in.

She enjoyed meeting her friends at local restaurants and was always excited to meet new people as she stopped at stores and shops during her travels near and far.

Nanette enjoyed decorating her home year-round in themes that reflected the things she loved – the Adirondacks, art work, flowers, her faith and her family.

Nanette was a woman of great faith and instilled that faith and love of Jesus in her children and family.

She had planned to be a missionary, and in fact spent her life encouraging and ministering to people around her, right up to her last days.

Calling hours will take place 9-11am, Saturday, June 3, at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Funeral Services will be held at 11am at the funeral home with Reverend Christopher Leach officiating. Burial will be in the Corinth, NY Rural Cemetery at 5pm.

Donations in Nanette’s memory can be made to the Rose Free Methodist Church for mission needs.