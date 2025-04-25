Humeniuk, Teresa

NEWARK: Teresa Humeniuk, Newark, NY 1934-2025

Teresa Humeniuk passed peacefully on April 23, 2025.

A woman of great strength, courage, compassion and faith, she led her life with dignity and grace.

Her greatest loves were her family, homemaking, cooking, baking, gardening with an amazing green thumb, and her strong faith in God. As the good Lord takes her into his care, she leaves her loving husband of 54 years, Stanley, children Mark (Angie) Humeniuk, Halina Humeniuk, grandchildren Adam and Bella, and several close family members. She will forever be cherished.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Newark on Thursday, May 1, at 12:00pm. Interment private. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.