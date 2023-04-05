Humeniuk, Wanda J. 

NEWARK: Wanda J. Humeniuk, 60, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 28, 1962 in Newark, the daughter of Genevieve and Martin Humeniuk.

She was a member of the Newark High School class of 1980. She worked at The Medicine Shoppe for a short time after graduation and then as office manager at Colacino Electric Supply for 37 years. Then for First Choice Electric Supply for a little over 5 years. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Newark.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and travelling across the U.S. making family memories.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court in Newark. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 am at St. Michael’s Church on South Main Street. Burial will follow in Newark Cemetery.

She is survived by three siblings: her sister Martina and two brothers, John & Michael Humeniuk all of Newark. She was predeceased by her parents, Genevieve in 2000 and Martin in 1968.