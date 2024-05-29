NORTH ROSE: Donna Marie (Shear) Humphries passed away peacefully, May 24, 2024, surrounded by friends and family.

She was born October 13, 1936, in Huron, NY to her parents Alice (Hart) Shear and Thaddeus Edwin Shear of Wolcott, NY. Donna graduated from Leavenworth Highschool in 1954, pursued a degree at the Rochester Business Institute, then met and married the love of her life Ragon B. Humphries in 1961 and settled in North Rose, NY. Together Donna and Ragon raised three daughters: Kimberly (Brian) Younglove, Emberly (Dean) Matthys and Raeann Humphries.

Donna worked at Cahoon Farms most of her working career. Outside work, she loved meeting friends for coffee and lunch, getting together with family for road trips or celebrations and hugs from her grandkids and great grandkids. She was often spoken of fondly by those who knew her, and appreciated her sense of humor, sassy ways, and genuine smile.

She is predeceased by her parents Alice and Doc Shear, her brother Gerald Shear and her sister Phyllis Shufelt.

She is survived by her loving husband Ragon B. Humphries, daughters: Kimberly (Brian) Younglove, Emberly (Dean) Matthys, Raeann Humphries, grandchildren: Brian (Kayla) Younglove Jr., Erica Younglove, Geoffrey (Stephanie) Younglove, Kevin Younglove, Andrew Matthys and Samantha Matthys and great grandchildren: Mckenna, Brantley, Mac, Isla, and Declan.

Donna poured her heart into loving her family. She made friends wherever she was. She will be missed by so many. A celebration of Donna’s life will take place from 12-3pm, on June 29, 2024. It will be held at The American Legion, 10765 Ridge Rd, Wolcott, NY. Please join us in celebrating Donna’s life.