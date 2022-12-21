Humphries, Jane M. (VerStraete) 

PALMYRA: Passed away on November 25, 2022, at the age of 86 with her family by her side.

Survived by her son Kevin (Mary) Pyfrom; Tracey (Larry) Smith, and daughter-in-law Maureen Pyfrom. Grandchildren Sara Pyfrom, Darby Pyfrom, Aaron Krauth, Lucas (Cassandra) Pyfrom, Nolan Krauth, Terence Pyfrom, Ricki (Kyle) Neupauer, and Cassie Smith. Great grandchildren Michaela Herrera, Angela Evarts, Landon, Emerson, and Lennox Neupauer. Also survived by sisters Irene Morrison and Beverly Dibble.

Predeceased by her parents, Genevieve and Oscar VerStraete; Husband Lloyd Humphries; Sons; Terry and Randy Pyfrom, Siblings; Shirley Mizelle and Don VerStraete.

Jane worked 30 plus years at Garlock as an administrative assistant, where she had many friends. Anyone that knew Jane knew what a kind and sweet woman she was. She will be deeply missed by all. Jane delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years. She was a member of Kings Daughters. She liked to read history books and enjoyed playing Euchre with good friends.

