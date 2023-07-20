Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 20th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Humphries, Joanie L.

by WayneTimes.com
July 20, 2023

STAR LAKE NY: Joanie L. Humphries, age 75, of Star Lake, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Joanie was predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Ken Twitchell.  She is survived by her husband, Carl Humphries; children: Michael (Sharon) Cossette, Mimi (Billy) Underhill, and Carol Bonbrake; and grandchildren: Connie (Toby) Deshong, Jeffery (Meghan) Bonbrake, Angelica Bonbrake, Cody Underhill, Jaimie Underhill, and Carla Ingham; and her brother, Lowell (Patricia) Twitchell.  She is also survived by childhood bestfriend, Terri (Joe) Zbick.

Joanie was born on August 23, 1947 and raised in Ontario, NY.  She was a graduate of Wayne Central School and sang one of their school songs, “We are Wayne Central Girls,” up to her final days.  

Joanie was loved deeply by all of her family and will be greatly missed.

A private interment is planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Humphries, Joanie L.

STAR LAKE NY: Joanie L. Humphries, age 75, of Star Lake, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Joanie was predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Ken Twitchell.  She is survived by her husband, Carl Humphries; children: Michael (Sharon) Cossette, Mimi (Billy) Underhill, and Carol Bonbrake; and grandchildren: Connie (Toby) […]

Read More
Bauer, Patricia D. 

WOLCOTT: Patricia D. Bauer, 83, of Wolcott, passed away July 18, 2023, at Sodus Rehab. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late Russell Freer and Agnes Matteson Freer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and entertaining. She is predeceased by her husband, John R. Bauer. Survived by her children, Cheryl (Frank) LaValley of Wolcott, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square