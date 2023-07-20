Humphries, Joanie L.

STAR LAKE NY: Joanie L. Humphries, age 75, of Star Lake, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Joanie was predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Ken Twitchell. She is survived by her husband, Carl Humphries; children: Michael (Sharon) Cossette, Mimi (Billy) Underhill, and Carol Bonbrake; and grandchildren: Connie (Toby) Deshong, Jeffery (Meghan) Bonbrake, Angelica Bonbrake, Cody Underhill, Jaimie Underhill, and Carla Ingham; and her brother, Lowell (Patricia) Twitchell. She is also survived by childhood bestfriend, Terri (Joe) Zbick.

Joanie was born on August 23, 1947 and raised in Ontario, NY. She was a graduate of Wayne Central School and sang one of their school songs, “We are Wayne Central Girls,” up to her final days.

Joanie was loved deeply by all of her family and will be greatly missed.

A private interment is planned for a later date.

