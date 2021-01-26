Hunsinger, Lanny W.

WALWORTH: Lanny, aged 49, passed away suddenly on January 22, 2021. Born March 1, 1971 in Berwick, Pennsylvania son of Larry W. Hunsinger and Carla K. Hunsinger. Lanny was predeceased by his grandmother, Hilda Hunsinger in 2001; sister, Karen Hunsinger in 2009, and nephew Francis Charles Schlick in 2011. Lanny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shannon (Murphy) Hunsinger; sons, Ryan W. Hunsinger of Walworth and Sgt. Paul M. Hunsinger of Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Base, Hawaii; father, Larry and step-mother Gail Hunsinger; in-laws, Kathleen and Charles J. Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Erin Murphy and James Schlick, and nieces Margaret and Nora Schlick; sister, Molly wife of Tony Daniels; mother, Carla K. Hunsinger; step-siblings Stephen Bower, Paige Bower, Daniel Bower, and Billie Jean Deihl; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lanny was raised in the Mifflinville, Pennsylvania area and spent much of his youth with his paternal grandmother, Hilda, with whom he enjoyed long afternoons talking while sharing a slice of her mayonnaise cake. Lanny learned his way around the kitchen from Hilda and carried on many of her recipes for his own family. During his days in Mifflinville, Lanny also learned to love the outdoors and became a life-long game hunter. Lanny graduated Columbia Montour Vocational-Technical High School in 1989, and upon graduating started work with Berwick Offray. Lanny first met his future wife, Shannon, in junior high school, they worked together at Giant Food in Bloomsburg, PA during high school and they married in 1991, each just 20 years old. Lanny and Shannon bought their first house in Berwick and started the beginnings of a beautiful life together. Their son Ryan was born in 1993 and then Paul arrived in 1996. Lanny adored Shannon and they made a great team raising their sons. They enjoyed spending time together at Canandaigua Lake, Christmas-time visits to New York City, annual trips to the beach, and most recently a Caribbean Cruise in 2019. Most importantly, they enjoyed spending time as a family and especially hosting Christmas morning for the Murphy’s when Lanny baked bread and made his special breakfast dishes. Lanny’s loving and generous nature was felt by no one more than his beloved sons. Lanny spent countless hours with Ryan and Paul at Boy Scout camp, working with them to earn badges, and supporting them as each achieved Eagle Scout honors. Lanny shared his interest of game hunting with his boys and annually spent days in the woods with them. Lanny also shared his interest in game hunting with his father, Larry, and they most recently spent a week together last fall hunting in Wyoming. Lanny was a dedicated son and father and the lessons he imparted to his sons have shaped them into fine men. Lanny could not have been prouder of Paul as he graduated bootcamp from Parris Island and embarked on his Marine Corps career that has taken him to Hawaii and Japan, and soon to Australia. Lanny worked hard to provide for his family and was determined to create a loving and comfortable home. Lanny was a student of life, always seeking to improve and learn, even when it came to making hard decisions. He made such a decision in 2005 when he relocated his young family to Walworth, NY to take a position on the facilities team at the University of Rochester. Lanny thrived in his role, gaining professional HVAC certifications, building deep relationships with his colleagues, and earning promotions. Lanny was respected and well liked among his colleagues; he has built strong friendships with these men over his 15-year career with the University. Lanny was a faith-filled man and was active in the community of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Patrick’s Church. With the support of Shannon and encouragement from his in-laws, Kathy and Chuck, in June 2019, Lanny came into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church under the guidance of his pastor, Fr. William Laird. Lanny was a loving and supportive Godfather to his nieces Margaret and Nora. He served as an usher and managed the facilities at St. Patrick’s where he was a friend to all. Lanny’s generous, kind, gentle, and fun spirit was felt by all who knew him. Lanny was a quiet man, but quick to laugh and flash his beautiful smile framed by his signature goatee. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (January 29) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. (As per NYS, masks must be worn. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to reserve a time for visitation).Lanny’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (January 30), 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. Contributions in Lanny’s memory may be directed to the American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester, NY 14607. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.