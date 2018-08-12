Hunt, Donald E.

WOLCOTT: Age 87, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Don was born at home on October 5, 1930 in Hamburg, New York to the late Horace H. and Evelyn Tooley Hunt. He grew up in Eden, New York, graduated from Syracuse University in 1952, and married Marjorie Farwell. They lived on Lasher Road, Wolcott, most of their 65 years together. Don had a zest for life, the great outdoors, and writing. He assumed the role of News Editor at the Lake Shore News in 1954 and shared his humor and wit through his popular weekly local news column, the Rural Murals, published first in the Lake Shore News and later in the Wolcott-Red Creek Pennysaver, which he co-owned from 1966 to 1981. Don was an avid hunter, private pilot, farmer, photographer, and musician. His life was devoted to his family and the community of Wolcott. He was a Lions Club member for 64 years, volunteered with the Conservation Club, WAVAC ambulance, town politics, and taught hunter safety classes. He played trumpet, performing in New York City with the Salt City Five, winning the Arthur Godfrey Talent Show in 1952. He continued playing trumpet, trombone, tuba, and keyboard professionally in western New York and Florida for many years. Don loved flying, taking aerial photographs for local customers and selling postcards of local and historical landmarks. He enjoyed farming and maintained a sweet corn stand which is carried on by his son-in-law. Don is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marjorie Hunt; brother Richard of Greensboro, NC; three daughters, Joanne (Robert) Arnish of Needham, MA, Kathleen (Michael) Lange of Wolcott, NY, Laurel (Raymond) Bennettson of West Hartford, CT; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday (August 25) starting at 1 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 West Main Street, Wolcott, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to the Wolcott Lions Club or the Lake Shore Volunteer Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St. Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements are with Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com