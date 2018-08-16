Huntley, Lee

August 9, 1952 – August 12, 2018

MARION: Passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Lee was predeceased by her parents, Manley and Florence Cornell. She is survived by her brother, John (Pat) Cornell; sisters, Ruth (Art) Barr, Kathy “Cookie” (Bill) Donnelly, Florence (Avery) Munger and her twin sister, Jan (Tom) Callens; husband of 48 years, William; son, Robert (Karen Ehrne) Huntley; daughter, Jodie Tyler; beloved granddaughter, Isabella Lee Tyler; many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends including Barb and Gary Wells of the Apple Shed where Lee worked form many years as an artist and played Wilhelmina the Witch. Lee will be missed by so many, many people who loved and considered her a mother figure. She will be remembered for her hard work, her passion for family, friends and her paintings. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Golisano Children’s Hospital in her memory. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo.