March 15th 2022, Tuesday
Hurdle, Erik S. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 15, 2022

FARMINGTON/NEWARK: Entered into rest on March 13, 2022 at the age of 42. He is predeceased by his father, William Hurdle; grandparents, Philip and Barbara Hurdle and his grandfather, Raymond Dowd. Survived by his daughters, Danielle and Jazmin Hurdle; mother, Rose Hurdle; brothers, Bryan (Billie Jean Hall) Hurdle; grandmother, Mary June; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and coworkers.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Erik’s memory to Core Athletix Rochester, 1503 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502 or American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

