December 21st 2022, Wednesday
Hurley, Carol J.

December 21, 2022

ONTARIO: Carol passed peaceful at home December 14th after a long battle with Cancer. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Gerald; sons Paul and Keith (Shannon) Hurley and daughter Suzanne Orwen; grandchildren,  Aaron, Anthony, Hunter, Logan, Brooke Hurley, and Rebecca Kling. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Camiel and Sylvia “Sarazyn” Wispelaere; stepfather Reginald Wessels; brothers Edward, Harry, and son-in-law Michael P. Orwen.

Carol was employed at the Wayne Central School Primary building for 34 years. She loved motorcycling and was an active member with the BPOE Webster Fairport Elks Lodge.

A Celebration of Life to honor Carol will be held on January 21, 1 PM at the Webster Fairport Elks Lodge, 1066 Jackson Rd. Webster, NY 14580.  Contributions in memory of Carol can be made to the Elks National Foundation, www.elks.org/enf, care of Webster Fairport Elks 2396.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Hurley, Carol J.

