Hurley, James W. Sr.

SODUS: Age 54, died suddenly on September 14th, 2018. He was predeceased by his father Walter in 1999 and his mother Shirley in 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; children, Lindsey (Keith) Bortle, James Jr. (Cassidy) of Syracuse, Tina DeHond of Macedon and Matt (Michelle) DeHond of Spencerport; grandchildren, Keegan, Berlynn, Gavin and Breanna; sisters, Joan Hurley of Sodus and Margaret (Jim) Milella of Seneca Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim loved his wife, his family, and all his friends. He loved to talk, and he never met a stranger. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday September 18th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A “Celebration of Jim’s Life” will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig St., Sodus Pt., NY 14555. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: STAC, 49 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com