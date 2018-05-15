Hurley, Shirley A. (Keach)

SODUS: Age 84, passed away peacefully on May 11th surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Walter in 1999 and her best friend Pat Clark. She is survived by her children Joan, James Sr. (Donna) of Sodus and Margaret (Jim) Milella of Seneca Falls. Her beloved grandchildren Lindsey (Keith), James Jr (Cassidy), Samantha (Thomas), Kaitlin, Michelle (Josh), James (Larissa), Tracy, Lacy and Tina. Great Grandchildren Hannah, Levi, Carlie, Carter, Kaden, Daniella, Janna, Berlynn and Keegan and special nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and her church family. A celebration of Mom’s life will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus on Saturday, May 19th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, P.O. Box 499, Ontario, NY 14519. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com