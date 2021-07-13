Hurley, Shirley A.

MACEDON/WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021. Shirley was born on November 30, 1932 to the late Leon and Elizabeth Roets. She is also predeceased by her twin brothers, James and John, and brothers, Gerry, Ardean, and Donald; husband, Charles “Chuck’.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Mike) Byers; sons, Larry (Tracey), Greg (Debbie), and Michael (Judy) Hurley; sister, Carol (Don) Walker; brother, Lee Roets; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Shirley was a devoted and loving wife for 65 years and loving mother. She loved being a homemaker. Family was so important to her. She was a great cook and baker, an excellent seamstress, and a beautiful singing voice.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday (July 15), 11 AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will follow at Macedon Village Cemetery, S. Erie St., Macedon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.