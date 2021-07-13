Hurley, Shirley A.

MACEDON/WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021. Shirley was born on November 30, 1932 to the late Leon and Elizabeth Roets. She is also predeceased by her twin brothers, James and John, and brothers, Gerry, Ardean, and Donald; husband, Charles “Chuck’.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Mike) Byers; sons, Larry (Tracey), Greg (Debbie), and Michael (Judy) Hurley; sister, Carol (Don) Walker; brother, Lee Roets; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Shirley was a devoted and loving wife for 65 years and loving mother. She loved being a homemaker. Family was so important to her. She was a great cook and baker, an excellent seamstress, and a beautiful singing voice.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday (July 15), 11 AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will follow at Macedon Village Cemetery, S. Erie St., Macedon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NAPLES: Age 92 of Naples, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021. Barb was born in Rochester on March 27, 1929 to the late Mortimer & Bertha (Miller) Davis; she and her sister grew up in the 19th Ward of Rochester in the home her father built. While Barb was singing in the Westminster […]
SODUS: Lloyd passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at age 97. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Hadderman; son-in-law Tom; grandson Scott; granddaughter Andrea; and great-grandsons Christopher, Alex, Mateo and Daniel. Lloyd’s passion and life-long career was farming. He loved to see things grow. If […]