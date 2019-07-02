Husk, Margaret M. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS/LASVEGAS: Longtime Clifton Springs native, Margaret Husk passed away peacefully in LasVegas on June 28, 2019 at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her husband, Lionel “Scoop” Husk and daughter, Judith. A loving mother, devoted wife, loyal friend, and a dedicated worker. Margaret was involved in many family businesses and proudly served the Village of Clifton Springs as Village Clerk and Treasurer for 10 years. Margaret is survived by her three sons, Kenneth (Tonya) of LasVegas, Gary (Diane) of Clifton Springs, and David (Melissa) of Palmyra; Seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Margaret’s family will receive friends on Monday July 29th from 4pm to 5pm at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. A celebration of Margaret’s life will immediately follow at 5pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Cemetery.