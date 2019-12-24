Husner, Bessie Lee (Miller)

LOCK BERLIN/LYONS: Bessie Lee (Miller) Husner, on 23 December 2019 at Wayne County Nursing Home, has gone to join those that she loved and missed, that are now with her savior. We know she is smiling and watching over those who are left behind. Friends may call Friday December 27 from 4 to 7pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons. Funeral service will be held Saturday December 28th at 11am at the funeral home with burial at South Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, NY. She was born 10 April 1929, Stover, Trap Hill, WV to Burrell John Miller and Anna Laura (Rorrer) Miller, Stover, WV. She was an avid bowler who is now bowling with her mates in heaven and opening tickets at Heaven’s VFW. She enjoyed playing Eucher with her in-laws on Saturday and having the annual birthday celebration in April in Lock Berlin. If you showed up on a Sunday, there was always enough to feed all who came to her home in Lock Berlin. Her passions in life were her children, nieces and nephews. With 16 brothers and sisters and 13 brother and sister in laws, there were a lot of them and each was loved and remembered on every birthday, Christmas and marriage. Her flower and vegetable gardens were the talk of the town, she would spend hours canning the fruits of her labors from the garden. If a person was in need, of anything, she would do without to provide for them. Her smile and warm heart will be sorely missed. She was employed by Hickock Mfg, then later at Jackson & Perkins, finally retiring from Garlock MFG of Palmyra, NY. She was a life member of VFW Post 5092 Women’s Auxiliary & American Legion Post 227 both of Lyons NY, and most recently Newark American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her son John Earl (Carol) Husner of Aurora, Colorado; daughter Judith Marie (Robert) Harford of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Doreen Husner, David Harford, and Paul Harford; great grandchildren McKenna, Maci, Joren, Jaden & Jensen and 1 great-great grandson Bodhi Xen Tomas; brother in law Harry “Jug” (Betty) Husner of Sodus; sister in law Betty Moody of Spring Lake, North Carolina; many, many nieces and nephews around the country whom she loved as an Aunt only could. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Roy Earl Husner, Lyons, NY (1924-2000); daughter-Laura Lee Husner, Lyons, NY (1951-1951); son Floyd Eugene Husner, Lyons, NY (1954-1954); son Samuel Roy Husner of Fairville, NY (1955-2019); mother Anna Lee Rorrer-Miller Glen Daniel, WV (1887-1957); father Burrell John Miller, Glen Daniel, WV (18976-1958); half-brother Arnett Elder Miller, Shady Springs, WV (1900-1987); half-sister Becky Miller, Glen Daniel, WV (1901-1901); half-sister Icie Miller, Raleigh, WV (1902 to 1903); half-sister Opal Marie Miller-Bradford, Rock Creek, WV (1903-1978); half-sister Ocie Bell Miller-Massey, Raleigh, WV (1906-1995); half-sister Mathel Pearl Miller-Odell, WV (1908-1990); sisterElsie Mae Miller-Alderman-Sauls, Glen Daniel, WV, (1911-2006); sister Elma Miller, Glen Daniel, WV (1912- 1915); sister Onita Genevivie McMillion, Raleigh, WV (1919-1977); sister Ruth Margaret Lineberry, Beckley, WV (1923-1996); sister Esta Marie Pettry, St Albans, WV (1925-2008); brother Chester Robert Miller, Cleveland, OH (1914-1997); brother Don Raymond Miller, Toledo, OH (1916-2007); brother Lomer Walter Miller, Middlesex, NJ (1917-1985); brother Warren Gamaliel Harding Miller, Beckley, WV (192 -2002); brother James Lee Miller, Glen Daniel, WV 1927 to 2007 Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit

www.pusaterifunerals.com