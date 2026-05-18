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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Husner, Harry “Jug” D.

May 18, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

April 18, 1929 - May 5, 2026

Sodus: Harry “Jug” Husner, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Newark Wayne Hospital, with his family by his side.

Harry was born, April 18, 1929, the son of the late Edward and Annie (Lotz) Husner.  He was owner of Jug’s Tavern with his wife Betty, for many years, where all were welcomed.  He served the best cheeseburgers on Mill Street and on New Year’s Day was known for the “Tom and Jerry’s” served to everyone who stopped in. It was like the TV show “Cheers” where everyone knew everyone and the sense of community was all around.  Jug loved riding his scooter around town, playing cards, especially 3’S, shuffleboard, puzzles and trips to the casino’s. 

He is survived by his daughters; Deborah (Michael) Woodland, Tammy (Joe Stuck) Robinson and step-daughter, Peggy Seaman, step-son; Rick (Patty) Gent; grandchildren;  Shane, Jon (Sami) Woodland, Raymond, Jr. (Nikki ) Robinson and Kayla Robinson, great-grandchildren;  Sarah (Hunter), Eleanor, and Beau Woodland and Stephen and Hunter Robinson; step grandchildren; Bobby Sergent, Rick (Nancy) Gent, Melissa, David (Candy) Seaman, step-great-grandchildren; Lexus and Lacey Gent, Rachel (William) Thomas, Cole, Parker and Spencer Seaman, his very dear friend; “Big” Ray Robinson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wives; Betty Husner and Eleanor (Johnson) Husner, his sisters; Bertha, Lillian, Dorothy, Anna and Elizabeth, his brothers; Edward, Ernest, William, Carl, Irving, George and Roy and step-son-in-law, David Seaman. 

Per his request there will be no calling hours or service.  Donations in Harry’s name can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road., Lyons, NY 14489.

The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the nursing home and the hospital for their compassionate care of “Jug”.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton Funeral Home.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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