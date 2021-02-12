Husner, John Earl

LOCK BERLIN, NY/AURORA CO: John Earl Husner joined his mom Bessie Lee (Miller), dad, Roy Earl, brother Samuel Roy, sister Laurel Lee and brother Floyd Eugene Husner tonight (17 January 2021) at 9:20 pm, in heaven as one of our Guardians. John Husner will be sorely missed by his daughter - the light of his life Doreen Husner, his wife of 49 years Carol Husner, his sister Judy (Bob) Harford and “adopted daughter” Wanda VanZonneveld. John was known to many as a best and fierce friend, a big teddy bear, Santa’s Big Helper, a Great Uncle and someone who would always support you and yours. If you needed something, he was there. He threw great parties always bringing joy to everyone. John would have turned 71 on 8 Feb now he will celebrate the guarding and guiding of his daughter through her life. Remember John with Love and his family with prayers. We will miss you brother dear - always. John was an incredibly old, profoundly good and irreplaceably true soul. If we are extraordinarily lucky, the Universe will allow us to pass by him again. Born 8 February 1950 in Lyons, NY, a graduate of Clyde High School, Clyde NY. John served with distinction and honorably in the US Air Force in Vietnam and Thailand during a time of turbulence, never regretting the experience or life long friends he made. He went on to be employed at the US Post Office, retiring as a Safety Inspector in 2008. One thing he never stopped doing was being Santa’s Big Helper, bringing joy to many children in the Denver Metro area. He handmadethousands of wooden toys, many being donated to Children’s Hospital of Colorado. His final wish was for no flowers, but a donation be given to Children’s Hospital of Colorado. Due to COVID-19 restrictions John will be cremated and laid to rest at Fort Logan Cemetery, Lakewood, CO. A celebration of life will be held in mid-summer when COVID-19 restrictions allow for a larger gathering.