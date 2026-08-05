Hutchins, Barbara J.

Williamson: Barbara J. Hutchins passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, at the age of 97, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Alethea Petrie; her former husband, Horace Featherly; her daughter, Sally Ann Wasson; and her sisters, Wanda Conroy and Gloria Showers.

Barbara found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved bowling, traveling-especially trips to Florida-sewing, canning, and cooking. She cherished her quiet nature and treasured the friendships she made through her church community.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie (Tim) Huff; her son, Terry (Marlaine) Featherly; her son-in-law, Michael Wasson; her grandchildren, Todd Featherly, Jill Featherly-Doe, Allison Huff, Timothy R. Huff, Ashley (Thomas) Colarocco, Jacklyn (Logan) Peck, and Michael Wasson, Jr.; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 3:00 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.

Online condolences may be shared at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com