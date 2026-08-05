What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hutchins, Barbara J.

August 5, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Williamson: Barbara J. Hutchins passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, at the age of 97, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Alethea Petrie; her former husband, Horace Featherly; her daughter, Sally Ann Wasson; and her sisters, Wanda Conroy and Gloria Showers.

Barbara found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved bowling, traveling-especially trips to Florida-sewing, canning, and cooking. She cherished her quiet nature and treasured the friendships she made through her church community.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie (Tim) Huff; her son, Terry (Marlaine) Featherly; her son-in-law, Michael Wasson; her grandchildren, Todd Featherly, Jill Featherly-Doe, Allison Huff, Timothy R. Huff, Ashley (Thomas) Colarocco, Jacklyn (Logan) Peck, and Michael Wasson, Jr.; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 3:00 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.

Online condolences may be shared at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.