Hutchinson, Edna M. 

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully early Sunday morning, March 23, 2025 at age 88.

A proud Western New Yorker for life, Edna began her journey on June 10, 1936. The second child of Ella Mae and Glenn Perrine’s eight children, Edna grew up on a farm in Ossian N.Y. and later graduated from Dansville High School. A few short years later Edna married Ken Hutchinson which began a life dedicated to family and children. She gave birth to two beautiful daughters, adopted another, and became a committed “Mom” to numerous foster kids throughout the years, sharing her tender heart with those who needed her. Through her late husband Ken, Edna was also involved with the Eastern Star, supporting her late husband’s Masonic passions, and became more than adept in the kitchen, mastering culinary skills that emphasized beautifully decorated cakes she mostly prepared for her family’s graduations, birthdays, baby showers and just about everything else. In later years she taught herself to knit, sew and craft which in time led to a successful business with her daughter Karen. Edna was not of sound health in recent years, but never wavered from pampering her daughters and grandchildren and absolutely never gave up her joy for life.

Predeceased by her husband: Ken Hutchinson; daughter: Patricia Sutton; sisters: Gladys Wright and Jeanette Glover.

Survived by her loving daughters: Karen Hutchinson and Betsy (Mitch) Demick; grandchildren: Oliver Demick, Phillip and Allison Sutton; 10 great grandchildren; (1) great-great granddaughter; sister: Marion Leven; brothers: Harold, Howard, Leon, and Garfield Perrine; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on (Tuesday) April 1, 2025 at 10am at Sunnyside Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com