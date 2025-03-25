What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hutchinson, Edna M. 

March 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully early Sunday morning, March 23, 2025 at age 88.

A proud Western New Yorker for life, Edna began her journey on June 10, 1936. The second child of Ella Mae and Glenn Perrine’s eight children, Edna grew up on a farm in Ossian N.Y. and later graduated from Dansville High School. A few short years later Edna married Ken Hutchinson which began a life dedicated to family and children. She gave birth to two beautiful daughters, adopted another, and became a committed “Mom” to numerous foster kids throughout the years, sharing her tender heart with those who needed her. Through her late husband Ken, Edna was also involved with the Eastern Star, supporting her late husband’s Masonic passions, and became more than adept in the kitchen, mastering culinary skills that emphasized beautifully decorated cakes she mostly prepared for her family’s graduations, birthdays, baby showers and just about everything else. In later years she taught herself to knit, sew and craft which in time led to a successful business with her daughter Karen. Edna was not of sound health in recent years, but never wavered from pampering her daughters and grandchildren and absolutely never gave up her joy for life.

Predeceased by her husband: Ken Hutchinson; daughter: Patricia Sutton; sisters: Gladys Wright and Jeanette Glover.

Survived by her loving daughters: Karen Hutchinson and Betsy (Mitch) Demick; grandchildren: Oliver Demick, Phillip and Allison Sutton; 10 great grandchildren; (1) great-great granddaughter; sister: Marion Leven; brothers: Harold, Howard, Leon, and Garfield Perrine; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on (Tuesday) April 1, 2025 at 10am at Sunnyside Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.