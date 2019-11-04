Hutchinson, Edward W.

LYONS/GENEVA: 81, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. At Ed’s request a celebration of life service will held at a later date and time. Ed was born August 6, 1938 in Palmyra, a son to the late George and Dorothy Rice Hutchinson. He was a veteran of the Navy from 1955 to 1961, and retired from Xerox in Webster. Predeceased by his wife Bernice, 4 siblings, Coral Davis, Frank Hutchinson, Marie Casillo and Charles Hutchinson. Ed is survived by his daughter, Tina (Mark) Pullen of Lyons; son, Lonnie Hutchinson of Geneva; adopted daughter, Lynn Rowland; grandchildren, Robert Higgs (Erica), Adrienne (Christopher) DiSanto, Joseph (Helen) Hutchinson, Jason Hutchinson (Margaret), Justin (Karina) Hutchinson and Kaycee Hutchinson (Lance); several great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Parlett; several nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com