Hutchinson, Mary Anna

ROSE: Age 81, passed away on July 15, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by parents, Glen & Anna (Waite) Pickard; siblings, David Pickard, James Pickard, Virginia Teeter; son, Matthew Hutchinson in 2018; great grandson, James Hutchinson in 2021. She is survived her children, Michael (Rhonda) Hutchinson and children of KY, Janice Hutchinson and children of KY, Gerald (Coralee Blevins) Hutchinson and children of OH, Daniel (Connie) Hutchinson of KY; daughter-in-law with whom she lived, Denise Hutchinson; grandson, Kyllyan Hutchinson; missed by step-granddaughters, Dana & Cheyenne Hernandes; step-daughter, Gail Gleghorn of CA; siblings, Linda (Bob) Hill, Harry (Karen) Pickard, Edith Gleason, Richard (Darlene) Pickard, Joan Teeter; aunt, Dorothy Waite; many nieces and nephews and cousins up north.

Friend are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm, Friday, July 30th, 2021 at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School St., Rose, NY 14542. Where her memorial service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment at family’s convenience in Mt. Adnah Cemetery in Fulton, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.