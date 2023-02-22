Hutt, Peter William

MARION: Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the age of 83. The family will receive friends from 10:30am to 12(noon) on Saturday, February 25 at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra-Port Gibson, Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. A funeral service will follow at 12pm (noon) with military honors accorded following the service. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery, with a reception in the church hall immediately following the interment. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Peter’s service to our country.

Peter (Pete) was born on April 7, 1939 in Noordwyk, Netherlands, the son of Jacob and Theresa Sikkema Hutt. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 following WWII. His large, loving family included 13 siblings: Janet (Robert) LaRoe, Marlene (Walter) Vanderbeek (deceased), Ralph (Grace) Hutt (deceased), Sidney (Janet) Hutt (deceased), Terri (Mike) Borduin, Gary (Roberta) Hutt, Sadie (Edison) O’Brien, William (Marleen) Hutt, Alice Hutt, Grace (Roger) Feenstra, John (Elaine) Hutt, James (Rose) Hutt, and Neil (Joyce) Hutt.

Pete worked for Frosty Teddy in Rochester for 19 years, and then later for Parker Hannifin Corp. in Lyons, where he retired after 21 years as a machine maintenance technician. Pete began volunteering with the Marion Fire Department in 1970, and was a lifetime member of the department. He loved to work on cars and was proud of the Model A that he completely restored. Pete could fix or build anything; he inspired his children to (try to) do the same and was always available for how-to advice. In retirement, he worked tirelessly as a volunteer at East Palmyra Christian School, and he also enjoyed traveling to visit his grandchildren and help with whatever projects he could at his children’s homes.

Pete is survived by his wife Esther; children Wendy (Chris) Gordon, Bonnie (Eric) Pfeiffelman, Steven (Aryn) Hutt, Denise (Jeremy) DeFrehn; grandchildren Christopher Gordon, Wesley Gordon, Joash Pfeiffelman, Jordan Pfeiffelman, Noah Pfeiffelman, Izzabella Reece, Matthew Lenhart, Romy Stoffel, Micah DeFrehn, Samuel DeFrehn, and great-grandchild, Aiden Gordon.

Donations in Pete’s memory may be made to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra-Port Gibson Rd, Palmyra, NY 14522. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com