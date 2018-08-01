Hutt, Ralph

NEWARK: Age 85, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.. Ralph was born in the Netherlands on December 17, 1932, the son of Jacob and Theresa Sikkema Hutt. He retired from Gleason Works in Rochester with 32 years of service. He was involved with the emergency program at Gleason and helped establish it. He was a long time member of the East Palmyra Christian Church. Member of the Palmyra Canal Town Choral Group for many years, he loved working with wood and was a great woodworker. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Nellie grace Aukeman Hutt, 3 daughters, Joyce Ann Hutt of Newark; Shirley (Mark) Malak of Richmond VA; Nancy Suess of Newark; son, James Robert (Pennie Mae) Hutt of May Pearl Texas, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, six brothers, Gary (Roberta), Peter (Esther), William (Marlene), John (Elaine), James (Rosie), Neil (Joyce); 5 sisters, Janet (Robert) LaRoe, Terrie (Mike) Borduin, Sadie (Edison) O’Brien, Alice Hutt, Grace (Roger) Feenstra. Predeceased by sister Marlene VanDerbeek, brother, Sidney Hutt. Friends may call Saturday, August 4, 9:30-11:30 at East Palmyra Christian Church, 2507 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road in East Palmyra. Services at 11:30 a.m.. Burial in east Palmyra Cemetery. Memorials to East Palmyra Christian School. Visit Pusaterifunerals.com