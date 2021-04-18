Hyde, Catherine E.

WOLCOTT: Age 95, passed away April 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Donald, in 2013 and son, Russell Hyde. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Yeara; grandchildren, Bob (Laurie) DeMass, Ronald (Rosanne) DeMass, Jeffery (Patty) Hyde, Lisa (Rob) Rooney, Denise (Aaron) Velardi; great-grandchildren Branden DeMass, Stacy DeMass, Russ (Gunsah) Patchett, Andy (Morgan) Patchett, Brad DeMass, Kristy DeMass (Trever), Jonathon Hyde, Matthew Rooney, Kevin Rooney, Morgan Velardi and Taylor Velardi; great-great grandchildren Carter Egnor, Gabriella Patchett, Layla Egnor and Andrew Patchett; along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior visitation. A graveside service will be held 11:30am Saturday April 24th at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Wolcott. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.