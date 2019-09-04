Hyde, Nelson Brian Keith

SAVANNAH: Nelson “Nelly” Hyde age 48 passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY on Saturday August 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Nelson was born on June 11, 1971 in Sodus, NY to Steven and Julia. Nelson was predeceased by his father, Steven Hyde, his grandparents, three uncles and three cousins. Nelson is survived by his mother, Julia David, his estranged wife Lisa, his girlfriend Crystal, his children, Ryan, Autumn, Morgan, Logan, and Jimi Hendrix, three grandchildren, three brothers, Steven(Shawn), Robert, and Jeremy (Marlene), and several extended family. Nelson took pride in his work for friends over the years. He worked until he was no longer able. Park Lane Construction, Pierce Enterprises, Ernie Stoneburg, and Arch Communications where some of the companies he worked for. He was hard working, and reliable. He was proud he completed his G.E.D Nelson was passionate about his children. He was an enthusiastic football player. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. The family would like to say Thank you to Crystal for the compassionate care given to Nelson. He was blessed with many special and very close friends. Thank you all for the support you have given to him and our family members. A heartfelt Thank you to his loving son Logan who spent time caring for his dad. Nelson loved his Eggbag, and she loved him. The memorial service for Nelson will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Community Church 27 West Genesee St. Clyde, NY 14433. Calling hours 11am to 12pm Service immediately to follow. Then, a Celebration Of Life picnic. Interment will be private at a later date.