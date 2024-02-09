Powered by Dark Sky
February 10th 2024, Saturday
Hyde, Sr., Roger F. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 9, 2024

SODUS: Roger Hyde, age 74, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. 

In keeping with Roger’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service.

Roger was born on June 17, 1949 in Lyons, the son of the late Roy F. and Eva J. (Eaton) Hyde.  He graduated from Leavenworth High School in Wolcott. He went on to become an electrician, then was employed and retired from IEC Electronics in Newark.

Roger loved old cars and attended many car shows. 

Roger is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Goodrich) Hyde; his daughter, Carrie L. (Shane) Milan; his sons, Roger Hyde, Jr. and Roy Hyde II; sisters, Joyce and Patricia; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides his parents, Roger is predeceased by his sister, Dorothy and his brother Steven.Hyde

