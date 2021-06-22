Hyman, Elizabeth M. “Betty”

PALMYRA: Betty died on February 1, 2021 at age 85. Betty was the daughter of William and Amelia (Straub) McCarthy. Betty grew up near Tipperary Hill in Syracuse on Schuyler Street and attended St. Patrick’s school as well as later attending Onondaga Community College.

She was also predeceased by her parents, husband, Daniel Lindsay and husband, Richard Hyman; brother, Jim McCarthy.

Betty is survived by her children, Thomas (Sally) Lindsay, Kathleen Lindsay, and Paul (Jackie) Hyman; step-children, Randy (Robi) Hyman, Rick Hyman, and Mark Hyman; grandchildren, Daniel (Lyndsay), Brian Lindsay, Scott Lindsay, Joshua, Patrick, ,Drew, Tori, Taylor, Shannon, Brittany, James, and Brian Hyman and great grandchildren, Avery, Emilia. Betty’s siblings, Richie McCarthy, Rita (Jack) Martin, William (Eileen), Mike (Ann Marie); sister-in-law, Lorraine; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty married her first husband, Daniel Lindsay on July 11, 1953 at St. Patrick’s Church in Syracuse. After Daniel’s death, Betty later remarried on October 4, 1968 to Richard Hyman Palmyra Methodist Church. Betty and Richard lived in Palmyra, NY where Richard owned the Palmyra Creamery. Betty lived in Palmyra, NY for 50 years on Canandaigua Street.

In 1980, Betty began working as a Home Health Aide, caring for many residents of Wayne County, until her retirement in 2015. Betty also worked at Kelly services from 1988-1990, helping people in career services and was named employee of the month. For many years, Betty enjoyed square dancing with Country Cousins, attending the Silver Sneakers as well as several activities at the Palmyra Community Senior Center, and was a member of the Palmyra Kings daughters. She loved playing cards, especially euchre.

A Memorial Mass for Betty will be offered on Saturday (June 26), 11 AM at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church, St. Palmyra, NY. A celebration of Betty’s life will be offered following the church service.

Betty will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.