WALWORTH: Judith passed away on March 15, 2023 at the age of 79. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Hyman; children, Michael (Sue), Scott (Barb), and Christopher (Christine) Hyman; 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Cory, Tyler, Elizabeth, Zachary, Megan, Matthew, Madeline, Melody, Michael, and Mason Hyman; siblings, Tom (Linda) Yale, Barbara (Duane) Shipley, and Debbie Pierson; several nieces and nephws.

Judith’s memorial service will be held on Saturday (March 25), 1 PM at Perinton Community Church, 636 High St., Ext., Fairport, NY 14450. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Serenity House, 1278 Brace Rd., Victor, NY 14564.

To leave Judith’s family an online condolence, please visit her tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.