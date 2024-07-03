Hyman, Shirley A.

NEWARK: Shirley A. Hyman, 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to a reception from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY. A private burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Shirley was born on August 16, 1928, in Binghamton, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Ruth Bahn Weinman. She was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1947. She was a florist in Newark for over 20 years, first at Arcadia Florist and later at Graham Florist. With her husband, Ivan, she raised four children. Over the years, she was an active member in the First United Methodist Church in Newark, volunteering in everything from teaching Sunday School to rummage sales, as well as the Rebecca Circle. In her spare time Shirley loved reading, knitting & crocheting and working in her gardens. Additionally, Shirley could be found helping with the family farm.

In her later years, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, doing arts & crafts, attending sporting events and going on family outings and trips.

Shirley is survived by four children Sue (Dale) Russell, John Hyman, Steve (Bonnie) Hyman and Roger (Heather) Hyman; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

