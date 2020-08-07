Iacona, II, John Michael

ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 54. John was born on April 20, 1966 in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife Kelly; son, Alex; parents Diane (Jack Lawrence) Iacona; father, Mike Iacona; sister, Rene (Chris Galbreath) Davis; niece, Emily Davis; nephew Ricky Davis, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country during the Persian Gulf War; he was employed as a senior automotive facilities inspector with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles out of Buffalo and Rochester. He enjoyed golf and loved to play cards. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. (NOTE: All visitors must bring a mask to visitation to gain entrance into the building and adhere to social distancing.) A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11AM, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to a fund that is being established for John’s son Alex. Details will be available soon. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.