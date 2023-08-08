Ide, Kathleen

MARION: Entered into rest on August 4, 2023 at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Hermine Breemes; great-grandchildren, Averie and Keegan Johnson;. Survived by loving husband, Tom of 64 years, children, Bob (Kelly) Ide, Karen Johnson, Susan (Bruce) Gerber and Mike Ide; grandchildren, Greg (Annie), Scott, Dylan, Nathan (Ashley), Stephen (Courtney), Derek (Katherine), Katy (Dalton), Hannah (Robert), Kevin (Bethany) and Katrina (Robert); 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Linda Nussbaumer; special friends, Jean, Nancy, Nan, and Dave; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kathy was a member of the Newark Ambulance where she was an EMT, and than became a ALS Tech., and also belonged to the Marion Ambulance. She worked for over 30 years, and retired from Via Health of Wayne, Emergency Dept. Registration office, and than went to work for Gerber Homes for 15 years.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, August 20th 4PM - 7PM at the Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 21st, 11AM at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620 or The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com