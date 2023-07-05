Iglus, Jr., Terry T. 

SODUS: Terry T. Iglus, Jr, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, 24, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 PM – 2 PM, at the, First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main Street, Sodus. Repass will be held at the church following the service.

Terry was born May 17, 1992 the son of Terry T. Iglus, Sr. and Mishiiannia Conner.

He enjoyed landscaping, music, skateboarding, riding 4 wheelers and especially spending time with his children.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his children; Khnoella, Shantyrra, Onnalia and Terry T. Iglus, III; his siblings Na’Tatyana Conner, Breanna Burnette, Queen Atkinson, Terrence Iglus, Tevin Bracey, Briana Roman, Tahlik Iglus, Malik Iglus, and Zion Iglus; His maternal grandfather James Conner Jr; his paternal grandparents David Charles Iglus Jr and Christine Hardy Phillips; Aunts Shawanda Jenkins and Michelle (Darrell) Cabarris; Uncles Pastor Dee Gilley, David Iglus, Jr., and James (Sylenna) Conner; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Shantyrra Baker, Ty and Tre Conner and maternal grandmother, Hattie Conner also Aunt Enid and Uncle Tony Iglus.